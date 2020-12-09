Gov. Holcomb, Indiana officials to give update on COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday as an emergency authorization for a vaccine nears.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream in this story.

The governor will be joined by other officials, including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, State Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, Indiana Chamber of Commerce CEO Kevin Brinegar and Indiana Manufacturers Association CEO Brian Burton.

Dr. Box has shared her concerns over Indiana’s rising hospitalization rate, which has an impact on our healthcare system as a whole.

A panel of experts are meeting Thursday to discuss whether Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized for emergency use in the United States.

Pfizer’s vaccine, developed with its German partner BioNTech, is expected to be endorsed by FDA advisers as early as this week, with delivery of 100 million doses — enough for 50 million Americans — anticipated in coming months.

Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to the Operation Warp Speed vaccine development program, told Fox News on Tuesday that the first U.S. injections could take place on Sunday or Monday.

Here in Indiana, officials are expecting the first vaccine shipments in mid-December. The first doses will go to frontline healthcare workers and Hoosiers who are most at risk.

Until a large portion of Indiana is vaccinated, which will take many months after distribution starts, Dr. Box said Hoosiers need to stay the course — mask up, stay socially distanced, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.

Wednesday afternoon, the state reported an additional 5,853 cases and 98 additional deaths. All of Indiana’s counties are now in either orange or red on the state’s color-coded county map.