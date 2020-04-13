Gov. Holcomb, Indiana officials to give update on coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Monday afternoon, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will provide an update on the state’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The virtual press conference will start at 2:30 p.m.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday launched a new dashboard to track the virus, which includes more data like ICU bed and ventilator capacity. New results have been posting daily at 10 a.m., but now will be posted each day at noon.

The state now has 350 total deaths and 8,236 confirmed cases. Statewide, 44,539 people have been tested.