Gov. Holcomb, Indiana health officials to provide daily update on COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials will provide another update Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to give Hoosiers new information on the state’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health released new coronavirus numbers. Thirty new deaths were reported since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 203.

Indiana now has 5,943 total positive cases.

The Marion County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced today that a temporary morgue facility has been set up in the event of hospital morgue overflow during the expected surge in COVID-19 patients.

“While we hope much of what we are planning for is never needed, we must do everything we can to ensure Indianapolis first responders, health care workers, and coroners all have the tools, personal protective equipment, and facilities they need to serve residents through any scenario,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department.

The building will be open for intake of decedents 24 hours per day, with funeral homes able to pick up decedents between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. If needed, the capacity of the overflow morgue facility could allow for upwards of 750 decedents.