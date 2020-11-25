Gov. Holcomb, Indiana health officials to provide coronavirus update before Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The virtual briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream in this story. Holcomb will be joined by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, as well as Paul Halverson and Nir Menachemi of the Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Holcomb attended last week’s briefing by phone after members of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, he revealed that he and the first lady tested negative. He’ll be attending today’s meeting virtually via video feed.

The governor and health officials remain concerned over the increasing hospitalization rates and number of deaths in long-term care facilities.

Dr. Box last week encouraged college students who are returning home for fall break to quarantine for 14 days at home, wear a mask at home during quarantine, keep small social bubbles, avoid bars and avoid seeing elderly or immunocompromised loved ones until after quarantine.

“The plea now to the general public is to do those basic simple things that may seem small and very irritating to you, but could make a tremendous difference in the lives of other individuals,” Box said.