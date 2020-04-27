Gov. Holcomb to give update on Indiana’s stay-at-home order Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials held their daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

Gov. Holcomb said Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box had a family emergency to tend to that’s not connected to COVID-19. Dr. Daniel Rusyniak of Family and Social Services participated in her place.

Rusyniak said today, Indiana saw its largest one-day increase in positive cases. This is due to the outbreak at a meat packing plant in Cass County. All workers have now been tested.

The state’s reserves of available ICU beds and ventilators are holding strong at 44% and 79% respectively.

To date, a third of the deaths recorded in the state have happened at long-term care facilities. The state will start providing details on their website regarding these facilities. Data will be collected on Fridays and provided on Mondays.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said Medicaid, SNAP and TANF recipients from now through August will not have co-payments for doctor visits, and all families will now receive maximum SNAP benefits.

A new website launching today, BeWellIndiana.org, will help Hoosiers get mental health help and support for addiction recovery.

The governor signed an executive order allowing certain providers like hospitals, veterinarians and dentists to provide some elective and non-emergency procedures starting Monday, April 27, as the state works to slowly reopen parts of the economy.

The state ordered those procedures stopped about a month ago in response to the pandemic and the need for front-line medical workers to have personal protective equipment (PPE).

Later this week, updates will be provided on testing and contact tracing.

The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 1. An update on that order is expected Friday.

Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported a total of 844 deaths and 15,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana.