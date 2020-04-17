Gov. Holcomb expected to give update on stay-at-home order in Friday briefing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and other state officials will provide another update at 2:30 p.m. on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

Today, Holcomb is expected to announce “tweaks” to the state’s stay-at-home order, which as of Friday morning is set to expire on April 20 at 11:59 p.m.

On Thursday, when asked when he thought the state’s economy would be ready to reopen, Holcomb said, “we are thinking early May.”

He said officials are “looking at the numbers…we want to see these numbers hold.”

The reopening is expected to be a gradual process and won’t start until officials are confident the pandemic is starting to wane. Their main concern is ensuring employees are safe.

Friday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health showed the state has more than 500 deaths from COVID-19. There are 10,154 total positive cases and more than 54,000 people have been tested statewide.