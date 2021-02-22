Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff as US surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Per President Joe Biden’s proclamation, flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday, February 26.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

The United States topped more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday. John Hopkins University reported the deaths Monday as more than 28 million Americans have contracted the virus nationwide

