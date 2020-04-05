GM plant in Kokomo to produce critical care ventilators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. – General Motors says they are training employees at the company’s Kokomo plant to ensure CDC-recommended procedures will be in place when they start producing critical care ventilators.

The plant will start production on Ventec Life Systems’ critical care ventilator in less than two weeks, according to GM.

The company says the production team will be made up of more than 1,000 workers, including people who already work for GM and new hires from the Kokomo area.

“Every ventilator we build can help save lives, and GM’s global supply base and manufacturing teams, the UAW, and the Kokomo community are working with passion and unwavering commitment to get the job done,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president, Global Manufacturing. “People have moved mountains to help increase production of Ventec’s critical care ventilator and we are just weeks away from delivering these lifesaving devices. I have never seen anything like it in my career.”

