Fully vaccinated individuals can ditch their masks on IU campuses

Indiana University students, faculty and staff will no longer have to wear masks on campus if they’re fully vaccinated, the university announced Tuesday.

The policy is effective immediately, making masks optional for fully vaccinated individuals at all IU campuses, including IUPUI, all regional campuses, IUPUC and IU Fort Wayne.

University officials said faculty, staff and students have been “stepping up in extraordinary numbers” to get the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing them to make the change.

Because of the number of people vaccinated, COVID-19 cases have seen a significant reduction. IU is requiring individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester.

People will be allowed a vaccine exemption for religious and medical reasons, but they must fill out a form. People who will not be physically attending IU can get an online exemption.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear masks inside campus buildings. People on public transportation, including campus buses, are required to wear face coverings.