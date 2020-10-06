Franklin College awaits coronavirus test results after going all virtual this week

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Officials at Franklin College are awaiting the results of expanded COVID-19 testing to determine whether in-person classes and activities will be able to resume in the coming weeks.

Last week, officials announced Franklin College classes and activities, including sports, would be moved online for this week. The announcement came after 15 of 73 student athletes who were tested for COVID-19 showed positive results. The positive cases were among the college’s football, men’s soccer and women’s soccer programs.

Franklin College President Kerry Prather said there was no evidence to trace the positive cases back to athletics actives or facilities. As a matter of routine, student athletes are the ones being regularly tested on a weekly basis. Now, Franklin College is doubling their weekly testing from 75 to 150 and including other members of the student body.

“We’ll take that data, really assess where we are in terms of the entire student population, see if it is truly isolated, and then we’ll make plans accordingly.”

Prather said the situation highlights one of the challenges facing smaller colleges and universities during the pandemic. Franklin College has roughly 970 students enrolled this semester. 15 positive cases out of 73 tests is cause for concern, Prather said.

By comparison, Indiana University officials say they tested more than 11,500 students across their campuses just last week.

“It takes only a handful of students to cause, on a percentage basis, the same degree of problems,” Prather said.

Marian University President Daniel Elsener said smaller schools have had to make some tough choices when it comes to fighting COVID-19 on campuses. Marian University has about 4,500 enrolled students, with roughly 1,000 students living on campus. Elsener says the university set $1.5 million aside to fight the virus. The money is being used for everything from testing and medical supplies, to cleaning, to reserving nearby hotel rooms in case they are needed for isolation or quarantine.

“We hope at some point we can get some reimbursement from some source,” Elsener said. “But until then, the number one priority if we’re going to have people here on campus, we’re going to do it safely.”

“We’ve done some gateway testing to get into the dorms, to get into an athletic program,” Elser said. “But then we’re reserving formal testing with reasonable cause or symptoms.”

“Back in August, we might have had up to 90 some students in isolation or quarantine,” Elsener said. “Now we’re down to a trickle, might be one, two or three.”

Both presidents say being a smaller school also has its advantages, especially when it comes to controlling the spread of the virus among the student population.

“It’s a more manageable volume of students in terms of our protocols and monitoring that,” Prather said.

“And so that brings a different level of probably responsibility in seeing your friend, you know you want to keep them safe and they you,” Elsener said. “They want to keep you safe as well.”

Franklin College officials hope to learn the results of their expanded testing by the end of this week to determine next steps. Homecoming events, which were already scheduled to be virtual this week, are still planned. A rescheduled commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 this Sunday is also still planned.