Florida woman, 15 friends test positive for the coronavirus after eating at restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida woman and more than a dozen of her friends tested positive for COVID-19 after going to dinner in Jacksonville.

Erika Crisp has been sick since that night out.

She and 15 friends decided to have dinner at Lynch’s Irish Pub on June 6 and admitted they were eager to get out after being stuck inside during the pandemic.

After the dinner, Crisp and her friends all tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We were careless, and we went out into a public place before we should have, and we weren’t wearing masks,” said Crisp, a healthcare worker.

Crisp now believes the state reopened too soon.

Seven employees at the restaurant have also tested positive for COVID-19. The general manager closed voluntarily last weekend to deep-clean the restaurant.