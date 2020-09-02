Fishers Health Department updates community COVID-19 risk rating

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers is changing its coronavirus community risk rating. The Hamilton County community is now listed as level two, or “moderate.”

City leaders say improved numbers don’t mean it’s time to let down your guard.

Monica Heltz, the Public Health Director for the Fishers Health Department is optimistic about the COVID-19 percent positivity rate and the number of cases in her community.

“We have seen both figures declining solidly over the last week,” Heltz said. “All of our supportive metrics are in the green or yellow categories. That has to do with our testing turnaround times, our ability to contact-trace, how our hospitalizations are faring.”

The community risk rating is now considered moderate. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness says it’s a step in the right direction.

“We have to stay diligent about the work before us in order to ensure we can continue,” said Fadness.

The yellow risk rating highlights health recommendations for people to consider during this time. For example, high-risk individuals should continue to still avoid gatherings of more than eight people. Prevention measures like hand washing and distancing are still encouraged.

It also brings new school recommendations.

Right now, Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) is virtual. HSE previously announced that effective on Sept. 8, Pre-K through 4th grade would move to a hybrid learning schedule, while grades 5th through 12th grades would remain 100% virtual.

Under the new recommendations announced by the health department, kindergarten through 4th graders are recommended to attend full-time, in-person. For 5th through 12th grade, health officials say, it’s now safe to attend in person if strict measures are in place.

“While we want to open schools and we should try, we need to do that in a very slow and controlled fashion,” said Eileen White, a concerned Fishers resident.

White is also an epidemiologist, who formerly worked at the Fishers Health Department. She believes this move is a step backwards and that there needs be more transparency from city leadership when decisions like this are made.

“I think at this point we have not seen enough data to make a change to the metrics,” said White. “I think what would be best is if the health department were to have conversations with residents and explain to them very clearly and transparently what they are seeing and what they are thinking.”

As for Fishers, Mayor Fadness says these decisions aren’t made lightly.

“Whether you want to take your kid back to school or not, you have the option to keep your child at home if you feel that’s not in the best interest of your family,” said Fadness.

We’ve learned the Hamilton Southeastern school board plans to meet Thursday night to discuss if this move to moderate risk will impact their re-opening plans.

For a more in-depth look at Fisher’s community COVID-19 Risk Rating guidelines, click here.