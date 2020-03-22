First 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hancock County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials announced the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hancock County Sunday after two residents tested positive for the virus.

Hancock Health, the Hancock County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the test results. The patients are said to be self-quarantining at their respective homes.

It is unclear if the two cases stem from one another.

Hancock County officials say they anticipate additional positive COVID-19 patients may be confirmed in the coming days as they currently await the results from at least 20 more tests.

"Hancock Health must continue to come together as a community and do everything we can to flatten the curve and reduce the impact of this deadly virus," said Hancock Health President & CEO Steve Long.

Last week, Hancock Health launched its Coronavirus Hotline and encourages those with questions to call the hotline at 317-325-COVD (2683). The hotline is staffed by clinical professionals 24/7.

Learn more about the everyday precautions that can keep you safe by visiting the Hancock Regional website.