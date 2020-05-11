Final Air Force Salutes flyovers scheduled for Logansport, Kokomo Wednesday

KOKOMO — The Indiana Air National Guard announced Monday that the 122nd Fighter Wing will perform their final Air Force Salutes flyover Wednesday in Kokomo and Logansport.

In an effort to show support for workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, Air Force Salutes flyovers are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions and come at no additional cost to taxpayers.

The 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct the Air Force Salutes flyover to demonstrate the Air National Guard’s continued readiness while saluting the thousands of American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19. Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and the Indiana National Guard is proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts. Air Force Salutes flyovers are conducted in conjunction with pre-planned training and come at no additional cost to the taxpayer while serving as vital training for our pilots. INDIANA AIR NATIONAL GUARD

The Indiana Air National Guard released the following schedule with the caveat that times are subject to change:

Air Force Salutes Flyover – May 13, 2020 – Formation of 4 A-10C Aircraft

3:10 p.m. – Logansport, IN downtown

3:15 p.m. – Kokomo, IN downtown

The flyover will also be visible to areas surrounding the flight path, according to the Indiana Air National Guard.