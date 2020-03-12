Fiat Chrysler to continue production at Kokomo transmission plant after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind.-- Officials with Fiat Chrysler say they are working with local health authorities after one of their employees at the Kokomo transmission plant tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the case in Howard County Wednesday.

The plant employs about 4,000 people. Fiat Chrysler provided this statement on the actions they've taken:

"Consistent with CDC guidelines and the company’s own protocols, the company has placed into home quarantine his immediate co-workers and others in the facility he may have come into direct contact with. Additionally, the company has deep cleaned and disinfected his working area and is deploying additional sanitation measures across the entire facility, retiming break times to avoid crowding and deploying social spacing."

Otherwise, production will continue as normal.

The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking cases daily on its website. As of Thursday morning, there are 12 confirmed cases in Indiana.

The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

