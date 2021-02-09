FDA grants Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination therapy emergency use authorization

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly’s combination therapy of bamlanivimab and etesevimab to treat COVID-19, Eli Lilly and Company announced Tuesday.

Eli Lilly says the therapy is authorized for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients age 12 and older who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

“Lilly has dedicated our time, resources, and expertise to discover and develop therapies to treat COVID-19,” Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly’s chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said in a release “Bamlanivimab alone under emergency use authorization has already provided many people with an early treatment option that could prevent hospitalizations and we are excited to now add an additional therapeutic option with a similar demonstrated clinical benefit.

“Additionally, with the risk of resistance emerging as various strains of the virus arise, bamlanivimab and etesevimab together could potentially allow efficacy against a broader range of naturally occurring SARS-CoV-2 variants as these new strains spread around the world.”

