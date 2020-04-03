FBI, IRS, US Attorney warn of coronavirus-related scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The coronavirus pandemic has opened the door to con artists to exploit people’s fears.

That’s why on Friday the United States Attorney, FBI and IRS warned everyone to watch out for fraud during the crisis.

With stimulus checks being printed in the coming weeks, some scammers are already sending emails or making phone calls trying to trick people into giving out their personal information in order to receive their payments.

That’s something the IRS won't do.

“Do not give out personal information, even if someone claims it’s necessary to get the check, because that's a scam,” said Kathy Enstrom with the IRS.

“Don't provide your personal information. Don't provide it. That's a good rule of thumb,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler.

Minkler admits even his email isn't immune from those fraudulent claims.

“I have a Department of Justice computer and somehow I still get those emails. People are asking for my personal information and I'm a United States Attorney right?” said Minkler.

The sale of fake medicines, COVID testing kits or medical gear is another common problem.

“These schemes are going to come out of the woodwork now,” said Minkler.

Minkler also warns people donating money to charity have to be careful, because many fake charities have begun to pop up.

“Be cautious when asked to donate money. Try to verify the charity,” said Minkler.

In the end, all the law enforcement experts agree that education is the best way to protect your money.

“With any crisis fraudsters are going to exploit individuals and businesses to get them to part with their money,” said Paul Holdeman with the FBI.

“The best step is to make the public aware of it. We want to prevent these in the first place,” said Minkler.

Anyone who has been scammed is advised to call the FBI or IRS. A special investigator has also been assigned to oversee those claims by Minkler’s office.