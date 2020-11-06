Facing rising COVID-19 cases, Carmel closing City Hall for 2 weeks

CARMEL, Ind. — Facing rising coronavirus cases among city employees and Hamilton County residents, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will close Carmel City Hall and and the Household Hazardous Waste Site for at least two weeks.

All city services will be available to the public remotely, the city said in a release. The closure will last through and include Friday, Nov. 20.

City Hall closed at noon on Friday (Nov. 6).

Carmel city employees will work from home as much as possible. Business with the public will be done through electronic means when possible.

There will be one exception: the City Council meeting on Nov. 16.

From the city:

Today’s decision was made after four city employees working in City Hall tested positive for the virus. This happened despite physical distancing efforts throughout the three-story building, where employees have been wearing masks, daily temperature checks have been required for anyone entering the building and most outside meetings have been canceled.

Carmel previously undertook these measures from March through July 6 because of the pandemic.