Face mask requirements, some restrictions eased: Where Indiana’s neighbors stand on stay-at-home orders

Indiana is part of a coalition of states working to formulate a regional plan for responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s consulted with the governors of surrounding states to coordinate timelines for easing some restrictions during the pandemic and getting people back to work.

While Indiana’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 1, neighboring states have different guidelines for their residents.

Here’s where stay-at-home orders stand in surrounding states:

Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15. Whitmer also lifted restrictions on certain businesses. The public can participate in outdoor activities like golf and boating.

Whitmer also issued an order requiring people to wear face masks or coverings in public. Previously, Michigan only recommended that people wear masks. Employers are required to provide non-medical-grade masks for employees who deal with the public.

Some businesses, such as landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops, can reopen as long as they follow social distancing protocols. Stores that sell nonessential goods can also reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

The order continues to prohibit in-person work that is deemed nonessential, with exceptions for critical jobs. Restaurants remain closed to dine-in customers. Bars, movie theaters and gyms are also closed.

As of Friday morning, Michigan had reported nearly 2,977 deaths from COVID-19, third-most in the U.S., and 35,291 confirmed cases.

Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 31, although the order does include some changes and eases certain restrictions.

The modified order goes into effect on May 1.

One big change: anyone over the age of 2 years old must wear a mask or face covering in public situations where they can’t maintain a distance of six feet away from other people.

In addition, garden centers and animal groomers will resume operations and retailers can allow pickups. Some state parks will also reopen to the public.

As for easing restrictions on groups of 10 or more, Pritzker said he may have a decision next month.

As of Friday morning, Illinois reported 1,688 COVID-19 deaths and 39,934 confirmed cases.

Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said plans were being finalized to resume some healthcare services on Monday.

The state will restore the following services: diagnostic, radiology, non-urgent, emergent, in-person, office and ambulatory visits.

Beshear hopes to make even more services available in the weeks to come, including outpatient and ambulatory procedures. He stressed that services would be very different from before, saying that “the new regular waiting room is your car.”

The state’s version of a stay-at-home order, called “Healthy at Home,” started on March 25 and will remain in effect indefinitely. Beshear said the state was waiting for a 14-day decline in cases before a wider opening of the state’s economy.

As of Friday morning, Kentucky reported 191 COVID-19 deaths and 3,481 cases.

Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine said the state will slowly begin the process of reopening its economy. The statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 1.

Not all businesses will reopen at the same time, DeWine said, with a phased rollout expected. Businesses that can implement strict health and social distancing guidelines will be among the first to reopen.

DeWine also suggested this week that patients who had surgeries delayed because of the pandemic may be able to go forward with those procedures soon.

As of Friday morning, Ohio reported 656 COVID-19 deaths and 14,694 confirmed cases.

Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that some businesses can reopen.Certain nonessential businesses will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, April 27.

The businesses include “critical sector workers in industrial and office-based businesses that do not directly interact with customers or the general public in their facilities.”

Businesses must implement a COVID-19 preparedness plan, screen employees and encourage employees who can work from home to do so.

The plan would allow up to 100,000 Minnesota residents to return to work. Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove called it a “limited first step” in safely reopening the state.

Minnesota’s K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Schools initially closed on March 18.

The state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 4.

As of Friday morning, Minnesota reported 200 COVID-19 deaths and 2,942 confirmed cases.

Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers extended his state’s stay-at-home order to May 26.

The extension loosens restrictions on some businesses. Golf courses, for example, are allowed to reopen starting Friday, April 24.

Public libraries and arts and crafts stores may offer curbside pickup. Schools are closed for the remainder of the school year.

This week, Evers rolled out a three-phase plan for reopening the state that mirrored a similar timeline released by the White House. It calls for a decline in cases for 14 days before moving to the next phase of the reopening plan.

The first phase would reopen schools and restaurants (with limitations). Residents could gather in groups of up to 10 people.

The second phase allows groups of 50 to gather. Restaurants would resume normal operations while bars would reopen with social distancing restrictions. Nonessential businesses would resume, as would colleges and universities.

The third phase would put no limit on gatherings and allow all businesses to reopen. Some preventative measures would remain in place for vulnerable populations.

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin reported 257 COVID-19 deaths and 5,147 confirmed cases.