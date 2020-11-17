Expect longer turnaround times for coronavirus results as demand for testing increases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing rapidly amid the rising Coronavirus cases. Doctors warn people it will likely take longer to receive their results.

“I do think you’ll see longer turn around times for diagnostic testing simply because the volume of tests that are going to be required to be performed are going to increase, potentially dramatically,” Joe Meyer, Senior Vice President of System Operations at IU Health, said.

Unfortunately, more testing and therefore longer wait times for results also delays the work of contact tracers for each positive case.

“By the time somebody who was maybe a close contact finds out, ‘hey you were a close contact,’ it’s been a week,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, Vice President for Medical Affairs at Franciscan Health, said. “You probably have either manifested symptoms by now or not yourself and so we’re kind of two or three steps behind.”

Doehring advises those who had a high risk exposure, that is the person was within six feet inside of an infected person, not wearing a mask, for at least 15 minutes, to act as if they are COVID positive.

“Personally, a negative test doesn’t really tell me anything in the immediate aftermath of a high risk exposure.” Doehring said. “So personally I would recommend quarantining if the risk is that high and monitor yourself for symptoms.”

IU Health’s labs were turning around test results within one day when we interviewed them late last week. Now, the turnaround time is just under two days. The health system does its own testing using its own labs, and offers these services to some other hospitals and other skilled nursing facilities.

“The demand could far out strip the supply of testing,” Meyer said. “I think we are in a delicate situation as this community spread increases so dramatically.”

Starting immediately, to alleviate some of the long wait times at the three testing sites for the Marion County Health Department, the agency is requiring people to register for their tests beforehand. To register, visit MarionHealth.org/indycovid or call 317-221-5515.

The Indiana State Health Department can connect you to free COVID-19 testing as well. Visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.

As always, doctors and healthcare experts urge the basic guidelines.

“Please mask, please wash your hands, please socially distance which is defined as six feet or further apart,” Meyer said.