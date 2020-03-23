Employee at Marion County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee tested positive for COVID-19, jail officials said.

The civilian employee worked in the jail laundry room on Monday, March 16. Two employees and an inmate worker who came into contact with the individual have been quarantined.

The quarantine will stay in effect until Monday, March 30. To date, the others exposed to the worker have not exhibited symptoms.

Jail officials said COVID-19 protection protocols are in place in collaboration with the Marion County Public Health Department.