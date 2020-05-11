Emergency Operations Center gives coronavirus update on Indianapolis first responders

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Emergency Operations Center released an update Monday on COVID-19-positive first responders in Indianapolis.

The EOC issued the following update on Indianapolis first responders as of May 11:

IMPD: In total, 37 officers have tested positive for COVID-19. 29 have subsequently recovered from the virus, been cleared by a medical professional, and returned to work.

IFD: In total, 30 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19. 27 have subsequently recovered from the virus, been cleared by a medical professional, and returned to work.

IEMS: In total, 8 providers have tested positive for COVID-19. 7 have subsequently recovered from the virus, been cleared by a medical professional, and returned to work.

IMPD has more than 1,600 police officers across Indianapolis, IFD is made up of more than 1,200 firefighters and IEMS’ workforce is made up of more than 350 EMTs and paramedics.

Firefighters, IEMS providers, and police officers are instructed to practice social distancing when possible, wash or sanitize their hands frequently, and wear the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) appropriate for each run. Agency leaders are actively monitoring the health of first responders and act swiftly when known exposure occurs or symptoms of the virus are exhibited. First responders are sent for free COVID-19 testing offered by Eli Lilly & Co. following an exposure protocol developed by IEMS, which is run through the EOC. Indianapolis first responders who test positive for COVID-19 are quarantined and monitored for any progression of symptoms. Those individuals will return to work only after being medically cleared by a doctor. Firefighters, police officers, and IEMS providers working in close proximity to a COVID-19-positive person follow the EOC procedure with regard to notification, testing, and self-quarantine. These protocols aim to reduce transmission of the virus between first responders working in close proximity and the community members they interact with. Marion County Emergency Operations Center

Residents are also encouraged to do their part to minimize the spread of the virus by being forthright with the 911 dispatcher about any symptoms they or any member of their family may be experiencing, even if the dispatcher does not ask. Residents should also meet responders at the door or front porch if possible to help reduce the risk of unnecessary exposure.

Residents who aren’t experiencing an emergency who have questions about COVID-19 are asked to call 1-877-826-0011.