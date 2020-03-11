Elwood Mayor responds to COVID-19, closes city building to public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Currently, there are no cases of coronavirus in Madison County, but that’s not stopping city leaders like Elwood Mayor Todd Jones from taking proactive measures.

Jones declared a local emergency as of Wednesday morning.

That means the doors are locked and access to the city building is restricted. Only employees are allowed in, where business is being conducted as usual.

It’s a proactive approach he believes more counties should be doing.

“It went into effect first thing this (Wednesday) morning,” stated Mayor Jones. “We are trying to limit person-to-person contact and be vigilant for the health of our employees and the health of our community.”

Mayor Jones wants to protect his workers from the coronavirus. The city building see’s hundreds of visitors, whether that’s to pay water bills or make an appearance in court.

“Almost everything we do can be done over the phone or electronically, so city business and city government is not interrupted,” said Jones.

The town of Pendleton is also jumping on board. They’ve restricted access to the town hall, and in 10 days, the council will reevaluate their plan moving forward.

“I think it’s very wise for communities to look into doing this or considering doing this as an option. Unfortunately, city government doesn’t have people waiting on the sidelines that we can call in if someone is sick. It’s not like we can call at temp-service and get employees here to be able to run city departments,” said Mayor Jones.

There’s no timeline as to when the building will open back up to the public.

The Madison County Health Department has created a task force to stay on top of the latest developments with coronavirus. The task force is comprised of EMS, hospitals, law enforcement, fire department, county government, elected officials, schools and businesses.

“We want to provide the best guidance to our community partners as possible,” said Stephanie Grimes with the Madison County Health Department. “It’s a tough situation, and we’re all navigating it the best we know how.”

In Madison County, Anderson Preparatory Academy will have E-Learning Days on Tuesday and Wednesday due to several reported cases of the flu and strep throat. All events are cancelled Monday-Wednesday.

Click here to stay up-to-date with Madison County Health Department’s efforts to keep the community informed about COVID-19.