Eligible Hoosiers who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can now get booster shot, health department says

INDIANAPOLIS — The state health department is making booster shots available to Hoosiers who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana Department of Health said those booster shots are available Friday to eligible Hoosiers. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a booster dose to bolster waning immunity in specific populations. The Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization to include the boosters.

Previously, the agencies had approved a third dose (Pfizer or Moderna) for immunocompromised individuals.

The single booster dose can be administrated at least six months after completion of the second dose. As of now, it applies only to those who received the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently not eligible for a booster shot, according to the health department.

These are the individuals eligible for the third shot, according to the CDC:

Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Hoosiers who want to get the booster dose can visit ourshot.in.gov and search for a site with the Pfizer vaccine (denoted by “PVAX”) or call 211 for assistance. Hoosiers should bring their vaccination card to their appointment.

Upon arriving at a clinic, you will be asked to attest that you meet the eligibility requirements. Beginning Monday, the attestation will become part of the online appointment registration process.