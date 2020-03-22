Eli Lilly to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing for health care workers in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Eli Lilly and Company has announced it will offer drive-thru testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to Indianapolis area health care workers beginning Monday.

Sunday afternoon, dozens of vehicles lined up in the rain and sleet outside of Eli Lilly’s downtown Indianapolis headquarters in what was Marion County’s first drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Lilly confirmed to FOX59 News this afternoon that those first persons to participate in drive-thru testing procedures were local health care employees.

Traffic cones and signage has been in place for several days on South East Street, south of South Street on the southeast corner of Lilly’s campus.

Sunday, signage instructed drivers to stay in their vehicles as they proceeded past a white check-in tent at the entrance and traffic snaked around the south side of Lilly’s headquarters before entering a covered parking facility with vehicles departing near the entrance of the corporate headquarters on Delaware Street.

Lilly said it will begin testing health care workers who have been referred with a doctor’s order Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is free, and health care workers are asked to register by calling 800-630-6939.

