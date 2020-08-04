Eli Lilly takes clinical trial on road to help prevent COVID-19 at long-term care facilities

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 150,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, and a large portion of the deaths come from long-term care facilities.

To prevent more people from dying, Eli Lilly will be taking its Blaze-2 study on the road.

“We’re taking the medicine or potential medicine to nursing homes, to long-term care facilities,” said Andrew Adams, VP of new therapeutic modalities & COVID-19 research.

The Phase 3 trial of the antibody LY-CoV555 will hopefully reduce symptoms in people who are already infected.

“When you already have the virus, you can administer antibodies like these, and they will reduce symptom burden in people,” Adams explained.

Adams said it could even prevent infection in people who have yet to encounter the coronavirus.

“You can actually prevent them from getting it in the first place, and that’s why we’re most excited. I think this is where the potential for these therapies is the highest,” Adams said.

Eli Lilly is using customized research mobile units so researchers can support the study on-site.

The hope is that the antibody trial and mobile sites may pave the way to a vaccine.

“We hope that these antibodies, which you can definitely develop faster than a vaccine historically, will provide that therapeutic work so we get to the state where we can effectively vaccinate people,” Adams said.

They’re looking for 2,400 staff and residents to sign up for this trial. Click here to learn more.

The Indiana State Department of Health released the following statement about the trial:

Eli Lilly has been an important partner during the pandemic. Testing capacity in Indiana was expanded significantly through a partnership with them at the end of March, and they’ve continued to provide needed resources and support. We look forward to their findings. ISDH

The Indiana Health Care Association also released a statement about Eli Lilly’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities.

We are encouraged by Eli Lilly and Company’s announcement of Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 in residents and staff at long term care facilities in the U.S. This announcement is certainly a welcome news for long term care providers who have been aggressively fighting the deadly virus to protect the elderly since the onset of the pandemic. We have reached out to the Lilly research team to learn more about Blaze-2 Phase 3 trial and discuss how residents and staff at Indiana’s nursing facilities and the companies that operate nursing facilities can help with this important research and clinical trials. Indiana Health Care Association President Zach Cattell