Eli Lilly announces vaccine requirement for US employees starting Nov. 15

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company announced Thursday that it will require all employees in the United States and Puerto Rico to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The mandate is effective Nov. 15. Eli Lilly says requests for medical or religious exemptions will be considered on an individual basis.

“Our top priority during this pandemic has been to protect the health and safety of our employees and ensure business continuity – today’s decision reflects that commitment. As a science-based company, we have thoroughly reviewed all the data and options available to us, the company said in a message to employees. “We believe this decision helps keep our employees, families and customers safe and healthy, and ensures we can continue making life-saving medicines for people around the world.”

