ECHL cancels rest of season, Indy Fuel done for now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ECHL canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season on Saturday evening.

The Indy Fuel, an affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks play in the league, which is two steps away from the NHL.

“As each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision,” the league office wrote in a statement.

The Fuel had 12 games left in the season when the league suspended play on Thursday. The team was in the playoff contention.

“Our game and our product are based on our fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and players at one of our many facilities around the continent,” the league added. “Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.”

The league will begin preparations for the 2020-21 season.