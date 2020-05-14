Eating at McDonald’s will change once restaurants reopen across the country

The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to rethink how they operate and map out strategies for reopening.

McDonald’s is no different.

The fast-food chain will introduce new safety standards once dine-in service resumes at restaurants across the country.

According to USA Today, McDonald’s will close some seating and tables to encourage social distancing among customers. Employees will be required to wear masks and gloves; they’ll deliver food to a customer’s table in a double-folded bag.

Play Places will remain closed and McDonald’s will ramp up its cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Restaurants will also make some changes to beverage service to limit contact and place signs inside to remind customers to follow social distancing guidelines.

The changes will affect all 14,000 McDonald’s locations in the U.S.