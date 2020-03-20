Dotted Line Divas: Nonprofit uses extreme couponing to provide hygiene products to those in need

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A nonprofit is taking their expertise in extreme couponing to give back in a big way.

Dotted Line Divas has noticed a spike in the need of their services, especially during these uncertain times.

Christina Huffines understands that it’s not easy to ask for help.

“I came from a broken family, somewhat of a bad past, and I turned it around, and now my life is giving back to people,” said Huffines. “I was trying to make ends meet, so I was going to food pantries, and I realized I couldn’t get laundry soap, cleaning supplies and those kind of items.”

She found a way to give back by doing something she loves cutting coupons.

“Right now, I’m doing about 500, 600 coupons (a week),” Huffines explained.

She founded dotted line divas. By cutting coupons, Huffines can collect as many hygiene and cleaning products as possible for little to no cost. Huffines remembers her biggest shopping trip, a $6,000 value. Thanks to a partnership with the retailer, she left the store with thousands of items without paying a penny.

“The best feeling is knowing that all of those items are going to help families who do without,” said Huffines. “It’s just, it’s like a kid at Christmas.”

“Everybody is welcomed to come here, no matter what,” said Amanda Mobley, the president of Dotted Line Divas. “She is a magician with coupons. She takes sales and she takes coupons and she figures out how this is all going to work, so we get things for the lowest possible cost we can.”

Because of high demand, Dotted Line Divas recently moved to a new location at Mercy Road Church Northwest. Once a month, Huffines and her team give products to 100 families. Sometimes people drive from as far as an hour away.

“That’s hundreds of people inside those families,” said Huffines.

“Crisis creates more opportunity for ministry, not less, and so when there’s uncertainty and there’s panic and fear, which is the climate of our nation right now, there’s an opportunity to mitigate that fear and mitigate that panic with serving communities,” added Luke Edgerton, the pastor of Mercy Road Church Northwest.

For now, the Dotted Line Divas aren’t going to let the coronavirus slow them down.

“This month we will be doing a drive-thru, and everyone is welcome to come,” said Huffines. “As scared as I am, I am excited that we are here, and we can help. It’s items most people don’t even think about.”

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, the Dotted Line Divas pantry will be open at the Mercy Road Church Northwest handing out pre-packaged bags. It’s first come, first served.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, click here to visit their website.