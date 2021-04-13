Doctors urge not to panic over adverse reactions to J&J vaccine as IMS clinic reopens

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

UPDATE: The CDC and FDA recommended a temporary pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We have reached out to IU Health and IU Health on the status of the clinic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway reopens the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the raceway on Tuesday.

IU Health workers will be giving out the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This comes as several states shut down J&J vaccine sites after a small number of people reported adverse reactions.

Doctors say those reactions should not cause people to panic. They need to remember the vaccine is extremely strong, and it’s normal for people to possibly experience side effects.

“This is a really potent vaccine,” said Dr. David Agus from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. “What we’re seeing is some of that potency relating at a very rare side effect that we just have to be aware of.”

Georgia is now the third state to temporarily shut down a site, after eight suffered adverse reactions to the J&J vaccine. In North Carolina, 18 people reported side effects. In Colorado, eleven reacted to the shot with symptoms ranging from dizziness, nausea and fainting.

The European Union’s Health Agency is also investigating a small number of reports of severe blood clots among people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

But so far, there are no clear connections between the blood clots and the vaccine.

All three major U.S. vaccines produced adverse reactions in more than 60,000 people nationwide.

For each manufacturer — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — just one-tenth of a percentage of all people have reported side effects.

The CDC says it’s working with state and local health departments to evaluate the incidents and has not found any reason for concern.

The latest vaccination clinic at IMS is set to open at 9 a.m.