Doctor believes antiviral treatment could be ‘holy grail’ in fight against COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEW YORK — As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out across the country, doctors may soon have a new tool to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Researchers are testing an experimental medication that could become a key COVID-19 treatment.

The drug, molnupiravir, is being developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. During an interview on FOX & Friends this weekend, Dr. Marc Siegel said the drug looks promising.

“It may be the holy grail on this because it was just studied in phase two trials and it literally stopped the virus in its tracks,” he said during the interview. “And there wasn’t any virus found in the patients that were studied.”

The drug would work similarly to Tamiflu, a medication often given to reduce the severity of the flu. Molnupiravir would be given as an at-home, five-day treatment to stop the virus from reproducing before it causes any major damage.

“This might be the future once the vaccine really gets control over the pandemic and we just start seeing isolated cases,” Siegel said. “By then, this drug might be ready, and this might be the drug for over the next several months.”

Siegel believes the drug could be available within four to five months.