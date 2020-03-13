Director of Marion County Public Health Department answers your coronavirus questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Dr. Virginia Caine with the Marion County Public Health Department answered questions Friday morning about the coronavirus pandemic.

Caine said tests were limited in Marion County and hoped more tests would be available next week. She told CBS4's Angela Brauer that there aren't currently enough kits to keep up with demand.

Caine said a decrease in public health funding has had an impact on the response.

"When things are going very well, people feel that you don't need the money," Caine said. "You know, nothing's happening, so [the mentality is], 'I don't think I need to invest in a lot of dollars for public health when things go well.' It's only when things happen and we're not as prepared that you see the consequences."

Caine said there were "a very limited number" of kits available in the state of Indiana. The Indiana State Health Department has fewer than 1,000 kits; each kit can test between 75 and 100 people.

"Until we get more kits to arrive here in Indiana, we have to be very limited in our criteria about who should receive the tests," Caine said.

One of the first steps in diagnosing coronavirus is to rule out the flu. The viruses cause similar symptoms and the flu is currently more widespread.

Are there more cases of COVID-19 in Indiana than believed because of the lack of testing?

"I think that's a safe assumption," Caine said. "I think that if, it can be concerning, but the folks who are the sickest are going to come into the hospital. They will be tested, but you like to know about that individual who has mild symptoms and may be contagious. If we don't know about it, it's difficult [to keep that person] from infecting others. That's why we've had to use more mitigating measures, in order to prevent that type of individual from infecting as many other individuals as possible."

Caine also said testing for COVID-19 is not a quick process.

"This test takes a minimum of six hours. It isn't like the flu where you can have a sophisticated answer in an hour and a half. It is a minimum six-hour procedure. In some folks, it takes eight hours."

