CVS opening 21 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS — CVS Health will open nearly two dozen COVID-19 testing sites around Indiana.
The 21 sites will open Friday at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Nine of the test sites will be located in the Indianapolis area and suburbs, with other sites in Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Granger and Terre Haute.
These sites will utilize self-swab tests. They’re part of an effort by CVS to establish up to 1,000 testing locations across the country by the end of May.
Here’s a look at the Indiana locations:
- CVS Pharmacy, 14835 Sunny Dell Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060
- CVS Pharmacy, 13090 Pettigru Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
- CVS Pharmacy, 130 East Cleveland Road, Granger, IN 46530
- CVS Pharmacy, 1299 West Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217
- CVS Pharmacy, 3280 East State Road 32, Westfield, IN 46074
- CVS Pharmacy, 6279 East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46815
- CVS Pharmacy, 10170 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
- 609 North St Joseph Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710
- CVS Pharmacy, 2320 Cunningham Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
- CVS Pharmacy, 1466 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077
- CVS Pharmacy, 9550 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- CVS Pharmacy, 5925 East 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- CVS Pharmacy, 4444 West State Road 46, Bloomington, IN 47404
- CVS Pharmacy, 13085 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
- CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Geist Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46256
- CVS Pharmacy, 8330 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234
- CVS Pharmacy, 670 Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47802
- CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- CVS Pharmacy, 7240 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46256
- CVS Pharmacy, 770 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
- CVS Pharmacy, 336 South Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
CVS plans to open additional sites in Indiana and across the country, with additional details expected by the end of the month. The Indiana locations are part of 350 testing sites in 14 states, the company said.
CVS said more than half of its sites are geared toward communities with the greatest need, as determined by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from a disaster like the pandemic.
Patients must meet CDC criteria for testing and register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22, to schedule an appointment. Patients will stay in their cars, receive a kit through the pharmacy drive-thru and then get instructions on how to administer the test.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the process to make sure it’s done correctly. The test will then go to an independent, third-party lab for processing.
Results should be available within three days.