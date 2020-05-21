CVS opening 21 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS — CVS Health will open nearly two dozen COVID-19 testing sites around Indiana.

The 21 sites will open Friday at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations. Nine of the test sites will be located in the Indianapolis area and suburbs, with other sites in Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Granger and Terre Haute.

These sites will utilize self-swab tests. They’re part of an effort by CVS to establish up to 1,000 testing locations across the country by the end of May.

Here’s a look at the Indiana locations:

CVS Pharmacy, 14835 Sunny Dell Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060

CVS Pharmacy, 13090 Pettigru Drive, Carmel, IN 46032

CVS Pharmacy, 130 East Cleveland Road, Granger, IN 46530

CVS Pharmacy, 1299 West Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217

CVS Pharmacy, 3280 East State Road 32, Westfield, IN 46074

CVS Pharmacy, 6279 East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46815

CVS Pharmacy, 10170 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

609 North St Joseph Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710

CVS Pharmacy, 2320 Cunningham Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224

CVS Pharmacy, 1466 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

CVS Pharmacy, 9550 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250

CVS Pharmacy, 5925 East 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

CVS Pharmacy, 4444 West State Road 46, Bloomington, IN 47404

CVS Pharmacy, 13085 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Geist Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46256

CVS Pharmacy, 8330 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234

CVS Pharmacy, 670 Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47802

CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219

CVS Pharmacy, 7240 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46256

CVS Pharmacy, 770 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

CVS Pharmacy, 336 South Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

CVS plans to open additional sites in Indiana and across the country, with additional details expected by the end of the month. The Indiana locations are part of 350 testing sites in 14 states, the company said.

CVS said more than half of its sites are geared toward communities with the greatest need, as determined by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from a disaster like the pandemic.

Patients must meet CDC criteria for testing and register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22, to schedule an appointment. Patients will stay in their cars, receive a kit through the pharmacy drive-thru and then get instructions on how to administer the test.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the process to make sure it’s done correctly. The test will then go to an independent, third-party lab for processing.

Results should be available within three days.