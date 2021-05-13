COVID-19 vaccines open to Hoosiers 12 to 15

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Hoosiers 12 years and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. It follows the CDC’s decision to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said this is another huge step in “getting kids back to activities they love and not quarantine.”

The CDC’s recommendation opens up the vaccine to more than 17 million Americans. In Indiana, the 12 to 15 age group accounts for about 360,000 people.

Officials say we cannot reach herd immunity without this age group. They expect to see an increase in vaccinations over the coming weeks as those children get vaccinated.

President Biden took to Twitter after the CDC’s decision, saying, “It’s one more giant step in our fight against the pandemic.”

Today, an independent advisory committee to the CDC voted to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents 12 and older.



It’s one more giant step in our fight against the pandemic. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 12, 2021

There are some things to keep in mind if you plan on signing your child up. An adult must accompany a child age 12 to 15 to the appointment; parental consent is required for minors.

To find a vaccination clinic that offers the Pfizer vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that lists Pfizer as an option, or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are permitted.

State health leaders are working to distribute the Pfizer vaccine to local health departments that don’t currently have that vaccine. Those doses should arrive over the next few days.