COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday they will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium with help from Meijer.

The event will take place on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24.

The free clinic will be open to all Indiana residents aged 18 and older. The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the clinic.

Officials say 4,000 doses will be available in total, so appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents must pre-register for the clinic. Here are the details from the Colts:

Text “COLTS” to 75049 or visit Colts.com/vaccine by 4 p.m. ET on Mon., April 19. Registering is not the same as booking an appointment! Registering only means a person will be eligible to receive an invite to reserve an appointment. (Registration for this clinic is not available through coronavirus.in.gov)

Appointments are available at 5-minute increments. Once a time slot is filled, it will no longer display.

Once registration closes on April 19, all eligible recipients will receive a phone call or text message with a link to schedule your appointment. To ensure your place in line, registrants are encouraged to respond to this request as soon as possible.

Appointments will not be available to schedule until April 20.