COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium opens its doors as a mass COVID-19 clinic site Friday. The clinic will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments are still available at the home of the Indianapolis Colts. You can preregister online or try your luck with a limited number of walk-on appointments. Officials say doses are not guaranteed, so they recommend signing up ahead of time.

Registration is NOT available through the state’s website. Instead, Hoosiers are asked to text “COLTS” to 75049 or visit Colts.com/vaccine.

About 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available each day of the two-day clinic.

Officials originally said Lucas Oil will also be the site for the second dose of people who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, it was recently announced IMS is opening up more dates next month for vaccine appointments.

Lucas Oil Stadium clinic hours

Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24

8:30 a.m. – 5 :30 p.m.

Everyone who gets a vaccine will also receive a Colts mini pennant.

The stadium is scheduled to host the clinic for second doses of the Moderna vaccine on May 21-22.