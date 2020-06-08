COVID-19 testing to take place at IBE headquarters in June

Medical personnel take samples of Tiffany Natalia at a “drive-thru” coronavirus testing lab set up by a local community center in West Palm Beach 75 miles north of Miami (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) announced Monday it is partnering with the Indiana State Department of Health to help provide COVID-19 testing during the month of June.

The testing will take place at the IBE headquarters at 601 North Shortridge Road in Indianapolis. It will begin at 9 a.m. and run through 7 p.m. from June 8-30.

Anyone who needs to be tested should register in advance here or call 1-888-634-1116.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide this critical service to our community. We have partnered with the Indiana State Department of Health for decades by providing the largest black and minority health fair in the country. With the cancellation of Summer Celebration this year in light of Covid-19, we are happy to continue the partnership to ensure that Indiana residents remain healthy during this pandemic,” said IBE President & CEO Tanya Mckinzie.