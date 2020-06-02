COVID-19 testing study moves to second phase

INDIANAPOLIS– Phase two of the statewide study for COVID-19 begins Wednesday and researchers say it’s critical you get tested if you are chosen to participate.

Participants are selected randomly for the study. Those who are chosen receive a text message, phone call or postcard from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

During the first phase, researchers tested more than 4,600 Hoosiers between April 25 – May 1.

That’s when we learned that 45% of Hoosiers are asymptomatic.

Researchers say the economy has since opened back up, which could give them more insight into how the virus has advanced.

“One of the most important things about this study happening in Indiana is that it’s representative of the population of the state. That’s why everyone who is selected really needs to participate so their community can be represented in this data,” said Dr. Nir Menachemi, a professor in the health policy and management department for the Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI.

Phase three of the study will happen this fall. Phase four will happen in April of 2021.

The study is a collaboration by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI and the ISDH

Participants will be tested regardless of symptoms and will be asked to provide both nasopharyngeal swabs and blood draws.

The nasopharyngeal swabs will be tested for the viral infection, while the blood samples will be tested for antibodies to determine if an individual has been infected in the past. Individual testing results are confidential and will be available to participants on a secure website or via phone call once complete.

Those selected to participate can register here.