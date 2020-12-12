COVID-19 survivor credits God, family, Indy healthcare workers for saving her life

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah Hagan contracted the coronavirus around March 24. She went to the emergency room, and they placed her on a ventilator.

“I ended up waking up on the 22nd of April,” Hagan said.

Hagan finished therapy: speech, occupational, physical. She returned home and is continuing to work toward her recovery.

“I first thank God and praise him for Jesus Christ for saving my life,” Hagan rejoiced. “The first time I seen my doctor face-to-face, she got a little teary-eyed, and she told me how bad I was. So, I just thank God that I’m still alive.”

Hagan begs people to wear their masks and follow the health and safety guidelines. Thinking about her time in the ICU still brings tears to her eyes today.

“Every few minutes, you’re hearing somebody ‘code blue, code blue,’” Hagan remembered. “You’re hearing nurses out there crying, holding one another, saying that they can’t take anymore. It was just so hard.

“I couldn’t say anything, but I could see them running. Then there were a couple of times where I just seen the nurses break down and hit the floor, just crying cause people were dying.”

Hagan spent months doing therapy at IU Health Methodist’s convalescing COVID outpatient program. A speech and a physical therapist we spoke with feel privileged to work with these patients and add it is a challenge.

“There’s such a wide range impact,” said Christy DiPerna, physical therapist at IU Health Methodist Hospital. “Some patients are short of breath, and they’re fatigued and having a little difficulty moving around.

“Then there are patients that have been on a ventilator and have been in the ICU for long periods of time. Those patients have a lot of difficulty even at first standing.”

Speech therapist/language pathologist Becky Gerig encouraged COVID-19 patients to reach out to their doctors for help if they are noticing any difficulties recovering.

“If you’re in the kitchen and having to hold the wall, or if you’re noticing those cognitive changes, that fuzzy brain, that’s when I would suggest contacting the physician and talking about outpatient speech therapy or PT,” Gerig said. “We want to intervene, the earlier the better.”

Hagan said she gets down sometimes, particularly while struggling to regain her strength while dealing with memory loss. But she is grateful for the progress she has made and a restored positive outlook on life.

“Love on your loved ones while you can,” Hagain said. “If [there is] someone you’re mad at or disagreeing with, makeup, because life is too short.”