COVID-19 spread prompts closure of Helmsburg Elementary School in Brown County for rest of week

MORGANTOWN, Ind.– Helmsburg Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the week because of COVID-19-related absences, school officials announced.

The school surpassed the district’s threshold of absences and active exposure cases.

“Our threshold for this metric is 20% for substantial spread resulting in a RED LEVEL. Our percentage reached 21.4% [Tuesday] afternoon for Helmsburg Elementary,” Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy said.

Tracy said teachers and administrators will be in communication with parents regarding lesson plans for the rest of the week.

The school will be deep-cleaned in response to the threshold being reached.

Students and staff are set to return on Monday, Aug. 16 unless there are new positive cases causing additional absences.

Brown County is listed in the Yellow category of the state’s COVID-19 county map. Data from the state shows the county has a 7-day positivity rate of 13.25% for all tests.

Courtesy: ISDH