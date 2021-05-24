COVID-19 related deaths are slowing in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in over a month, the Indiana State Department of Health reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The last time no deaths were reported was back on April 4, but five deaths were later traced back to that day.

Experts say we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“Opening everything by July 4th is probably unrealistic, but by July 4th, we could open up a good portion of the economy and indoor spaces for individuals, especially those who have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Brian Dixon, director of informatics at Regenstrief Institute.

Indiana is falling behind other states in the number of vaccinations, and the national rates of confirmed cases and deaths are declining at a faster rate than in the Hoosier State.

With restrictions beginning to ease, local health departments are asking people to follow proper guidelines based on whether or not you’ve been vaccinated.

As of Monday, more than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indiana.