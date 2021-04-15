COVID-19 cases creep back up again in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Marion County. The county is now in the yellow, meaning there is moderate community spread of the coronavirus.

The county was on a steady wave of blue, which represents low community spread, for the past few weeks.

The recent rise in cases is something the Marion County health director says she saw coming.

“It was expected on our part, in the sense that this is spring break,” said Dr. Virginia Caine. “We also lifted a number of our restrictions, but we also noted that because the governor and the rest of the state has no restrictions.”

As Dr. Caine explained, some of the reasons for the increase include people from out of town coming here for spring break, the nicer weather and restrictions being lifted. At this time, the county doesn’t plan to add back any more restrictions as of now.

However while cases are increasing, so are the number of Hoosiers getting vaccinated. This week, the health department just opened up a clinic on the east side on E. 33rd Street, near Mitthoeffer Road.

Dr. Caine tells us the goal is to reach areas that may not have as many resources. The clinic has 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine available each day and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.