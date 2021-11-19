Hoosiers aged 18 and older now eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced any Hoosier aged 18 and older can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

The announcement came on the heels of both the FDA and the CDC approving booster doses of both vaccines for people aged 18 and older.

Previously, the FDA had only approved the third dose for immunocompromised individuals and had allowed boosters for individuals who met certain criteria.

Hoosiers aged 18 and older who want to obtain a booster dose should go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance finding a location.