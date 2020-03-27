Coronavirus pandemic: State health department releases demographic information on Indiana’s COVID-19 cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The information is limited, but the Indiana State Department of Health provided demographic information about the coronavirus cases in Indiana.

It’s the first time the state has shared certain information about COVID-19 cases. Indiana currently has 981 confirmed cases and 24 deaths.

The information is basic in nature, but it does give Hoosiers a bigger picture of what the state is facing and who may be most vulnerable to the coronavirus that’s affected nearly every aspect of our daily lives.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said earlier this week that the state would begin providing demographic data about the pandemic.

Due to the limited number of available tests, counties have, in general, only tested people who are at increased risk.

Seniors are included in the high-risk group for testing. Younger people with milder symptoms are often being told to stay home without getting tested, which means there are likely more cases in Indiana than have been reported.

The numbers provided by the state showed more than 52% of COVID-19 cases involved women. More than half of cases (about 56%) have occurred in people over the age of 50; more than a third of cases (about 38%) have occurred in people over the age of 60.

Here’s the breakdown:

0-19: 1.8%

20-29: 11:3%

30-39: 15%

40-49: 15.6%

50-59: 18%

60-69: 17.6%

70-79: 12.5%

80+: 8.3%

Despite the release of the numbers, there are still several unknowns. The state did not provide additional information about the 24 people who have died from the coronavirus or reveal how many people have recovered. It's also unclear how many healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Information from the Indiana State Department of Health