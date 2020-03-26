Coronavirus pandemic: Health department says 17 total deaths, 645 total cases in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The state health department reported 168 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Wednesday. That brings the state’s total to 645.

So far, 17 people have died from COVID-19, the department said.

Counties reporting deaths are Allen (1), Delaware (1), Franklin (1), Hancock (1), Howard (1), Jasper (1), Johnson (3), Marion (6), Putnam (1) and Scott (1).

Coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in 60 of Indiana's 92 counties.

Marion County reported 67 new cases, bringing its total to 293. That's the most in the state.

The new numbers show 4,651 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video