Contaminated cash could aid spread of coronavirus, World Health Organization warns

Cash contaminated with coronavirus may have helped it spread around the world.

The World Health Organization urged the public to avoid using paper money and pay with contactless methods instead, reported The Telegraph.

The agency said coronavirus could remain on banknotes for several days, potentially increasing the odds of contracting it.

If you handle cash, WHO advises you to wash your hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Last month, China and Korea began disinfecting banknotes and isolating used banknotes as part of their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

