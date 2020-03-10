Confirmed coronavirus cases in Boone County, Adams County; total of 6 in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – There are now a total of six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indiana, including one more in central Indiana.

The two newest cases are in Boone County and Adams County. Those cases were announced Tuesday morning.

The first confirmed case was announced on Friday in Marion County. Since then, there have been two confirmed cases in Hendricks County and one case in Noble County. That makes a total of six cases in the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking cases daily on its website.

