City-county agencies offer drive-thru coronavirus testing for frontline Marion County employees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several Indianapolis and Marion County agencies have partnered to offer COVID-19 testing to essential workers that continue to provide critical services to residents through the pandemic.

The Marion County Public Health Department, the Managed Emergency Surge for Healthcare Coalition and the City of Indianapolis made the announcement Wednesday.

Testing is not open to the public.

Officials say it is available to the following groups of employees in Marion County who have completed a screening and registration process prior to arrival:

Family members of first responders

Corrections officers and jail staff

Air traffic controllers

Lab personnel

City staff from the departments of parks and public works

Public safety personnel

Military

Environmental services

Veterinarians and staff

Package delivery services

IndyGo bus drivers

Utility workers

“This drive-through testing site is intended to relieve an expected surge on health care facilities within Marion County,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “We can focus on testing these essential personnel who are still at work in the community.”

Drive-through testing will take place in the Champions Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on:

Thursday, April 2 -- 10 a.m-6 p.m.

Friday, April 3 -- 10 a.m-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, April 6 -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, April 10 -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Indiana University Health Infectious Diseases laboratory will test the samples collected at the drive-through site by the Marion County Public Health Department, according to officials.