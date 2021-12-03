Children’s Museum, Riley Children’s at IU Health partner for free vaccination clinic

INDIANAPOLIS – Riley Children’s at IU Health partnered with the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for a vaccination clinic Thursday.

Kids, teens and adults were able to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine or their flu shots. Organizers said, with winter around the corner, they wanted to do their part to protect Hoosiers and their loved ones.

“It feels nice. I mean this Christmas we’ll be having a vacation, and I’ll be glad knowing that I’ll be safer on the plane ride there. It’s a very nice experience to know that you’re safe and protected with this COVID vaccine,” said Daniel Fisher, who received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s not just you that getting vaccinated affects, you’re actually protecting your mother, your grandparent, all those around you that you love and take care of,” said Dr. Samina Bhumbra with Riley Children’s Health.

Organizers said they gave out around 300 shots during Thursday’s free walk-in clinic.